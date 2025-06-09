Man critically injured in DeKalb County shooting on Blazing Pine Path
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were injured in a violent incident Sunday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:38 p.m. June 8 to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators found two victims. One person was suffering from critical gunshot injuries, while a second victim was found with a serious cut, not a gunshot wound as initially reported.
What we don't know:
Police are working to piece together what led up to the violence and to identify any suspects involved. No arrests have been announced.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.