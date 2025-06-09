Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured in DeKalb County shooting on Blazing Pine Path

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 9, 2025 7:18am EDT
The Brief

    • DeKalb County police responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Blazing Pine Path, finding two injured victims.
    • One victim was critically injured by gunfire; the second had a serious cut, not a gunshot wound as first believed.
    • Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident and whether any suspects are involved.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were injured in a violent incident Sunday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:38 p.m. June 8 to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators found two victims. One person was suffering from critical gunshot injuries, while a second victim was found with a serious cut, not a gunshot wound as initially reported.

What we don't know:

Police are working to piece together what led up to the violence and to identify any suspects involved. No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

