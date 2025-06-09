Man critically injured in DeKalb County shooting on Blazing Pine Path

article

The Brief DeKalb County police responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Blazing Pine Path, finding two injured victims. One victim was critically injured by gunfire; the second had a serious cut, not a gunshot wound as first believed. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident and whether any suspects are involved.



DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were injured in a violent incident Sunday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:38 p.m. June 8 to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators found two victims. One person was suffering from critical gunshot injuries, while a second victim was found with a serious cut, not a gunshot wound as initially reported.

What we don't know:

Police are working to piece together what led up to the violence and to identify any suspects involved. No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.