Westlake High School seniors honored with electronic billboard display

Westlake High School Principal Jamar Robinson is honoring the Class of 2020 in a big way. He took to social media Friday with a special video message for the Class of 2020 stating,

"We haven't forgotten you and I'm going to honor you in a way no class at Westlake has ever been honored before."

Their school year cut short, Principal Robinson had a surprise for the senior class, revealing in the video message,

"For the next four weeks, the entire senior class of Westlake High School will be shown across six gigantic electronic billboards across south Fulton and the city of Atlanta."

That's right, the tribute kicked off with recognition of the school's top 25 students, including

Westlake's Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Star Senior.

Westlake parent Chiffon White is thrilled seniors are being honored during these difficult times. Her daughter Skylarr is graduating this year.

"I thought it was very powerful and I love him for that. I'm very grateful for that. Every young lady and young man looks forward to walking across the stage and graduation. To have that not happen is very gut-wrenching. What we can do is pick up the pieces and highlight them in a way that they have never been highlighted before, highlight their accomplishments", White said.

Principal Robinson says he felt compelled to do something special for the senior class. He's moved by the response he's received from students and parents.

"It's been amazing. I think the best thing I received was to hear from our valedictorian. She said how great it was to see herself up there and for everyone in the community to see her."

Robinson says the billboards are just the beginning. He has more surprises planned for the senior class.

