Wellstar AMC emergency room closes ahead of full shutdown

Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center closed doors to its emergency room this morning as part of the health system's plan to shutter the hospital completely by Nov. 1.

The emergency department is shut down at 7 a.m. on Friday. The hospital began diverting patients on Oct. 3.

Patients who need urgent treatment in the Atlanta area will now be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital or Emory Midtown Hospital.

The hospital said it's reducing the volume of inpatients ahead of the full shutdown.

In addition to the Atlanta facility, a few Wellstar Health System facilities in Cobb County are also closing or relocating in several weeks.

Offices at AMC Medical Office Buildings Wellstar Global Orthopedics at 285 Boulevard NE – Converting to a private practice on Nov. 30 Wellstar Internal Medicine at 285 Boulevard NE – Relocating to Cobb on Oct. 28 Wellstar Surgical Specialists of Atlanta at 315 Boulevard NE – Relocating to Kennestone on Nov. 18 Wellstar Orthopedic Surgery at 320 Parkway Dr. NE – Relocating to Kennestone on Nov. 1 Wellstar Neurosurgery at 285 Boulevard NE – Closing Nov. 18 Wellstar OB/GYN at 285 Boulevard NE – Closing Nov. 1 Wellstar Rheumatology at 285 Boulevard NE – Closing Nov. 18

Offices at Other Locations Wellstar Family Medicine at 1136 Cleveland Ave. – Closing on Nov. 18 Wellstar General Surgery at 1136 Cleveland Ave. – Closing Nov. 18 Wellstar Family Medicine at 560 Amsterdam Ave. – Closing Nov. 18 Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine at 229 Peachtree St. NE – Closing Nov. 18 Wellstar Cardiovascular Surgery at 229 Peachtree St. NE – Closing Nov. 18 Wellstar Urogynecology at 3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW – Closing Nov. 18

City and state leaders have prepared for the hospital's shutdown since news broke and advocated to keep the facility open.

"While we are disappointed in the manner in which they have made these announcements to the Atlanta community — decisions that greatly impact our community's access to healthcare options and the burdens they create on the existing system — the Administration continues to explore all options to minimize the impact of Wellstar’s short-sighted decisions," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement when Wellstar made the announcement regarding the ER.

Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a plan to support Grady Hospital during the transition:

"The governor continues to monitor the impact of Wellstar’s planned AMC closure very intently and has allocated $130 million in ARP funds to Grady Hospital so that it is better able to absorb the expected increase in patient levels," a spokesperson said.

Grady Memorial Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in Atlanta after AMC's closure.