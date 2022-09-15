State to provide $130 million for more Grady Hospital beds to fill void left by Atlanta Medical Center closure

Gov. Brian Kemp announced a package Thursday to provide $130 million for more beds in Grady Memorial Hospital in response to Wellstar Health Systems' decision to close Atlanta Medical Center.

If Atlanta Medical Center closes, Grady Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in the city.

"While the decision to close was certainly no one's preference, our job is to move forward together and find a viable solution to the needs of the impacted community," Kemp said.

Flanked by Grady Healthcare CEO John M. Haupert, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts, Kemp said the state is dedicating funds from its American Rescue Plan allotment to increase Grady Hospital's capacity by nearly 200 beds. Beds will be provided in a "rolling fashion" and Kemp said the beds will be more than enough to cover AMC's patient census.

Grady opens a new surgical suite, but the state is reallocating a temporary medical unit to Grady that will increase room for patients and new beds.

Pitts said county officials are working to bring another healthcare facility to Atlanta to fill the void left by Atlanta Medical Center.

"If we're able and want to build a new jail for lawbreakers, that we can build a new medical facility for law-abiding citizens in Fulton County," Pitts said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has met with Wellstar President and CEO Candice L. Saunders and responded to that meeting with a letter, making clear he is still concerned about the impact of the medical center's closure on low-income metro Atlanta residents.