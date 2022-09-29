Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center to close emergency room 2 weeks early

Wellstar Health System says Atlanta Medical Center's emergency room will close approximately two weeks before the hospital shuts down for good on Nov. 1.

Wellstar said the ER will close at 1 a.m. on Oct. 14. The hospital says it will move to total diversion starting on Oct. 3.

In a news release, Wellstar said the hospital is still taking emergency room patients until Oct. 14 but "request they choose other providers first when possible."

"While we are disappointed in the manner in which they have made these announcements to the Atlanta community — decisions that greatly impact our community's access to healthcare options and the burdens they create on the existing system — the Administration continues to explore all options to minimize the impact of Wellstar’s short-sighted decisions," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp responded after the state announced a plan to help Grady Hospital during the transition:

"The governor continues to monitor the impact of Wellstar’s planned AMC closure very intently and has allocated $130 million in ARP funds to Grady Hospital so that it is better able to absorb the expected increase in patient levels."

Grady Memorial Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in Atlanta after AMC's closure.

Local and state leaders wanted to *delay this hospital's closing so other health systems wouldn't be inundated with patients."

Grady, Emory and Piedmont hospitals will absorb the approximately 200 patients in AMC's hospital beds.