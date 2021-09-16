Weekly testing will be required for unvaccinated MARTA employees

All unvaccinated MARTA employees will soon be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. MARTA made the announcement on Thursday.

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, all employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination to MARTA will need to be tested weekly.

"COVID has hit our frontline employees hard. We’ve had close to 860 people sickened by the virus and have lost three members of the MARTA family to this insidious virus," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. "COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary to bring this pandemic under control. We’ve been masking and cleaning and social distancing for 18 months now and it’s time to get our entire workforce vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their families, co-workers, and customers."

MARTA will offer some on-site testing for those employees for at least a month.

Vaccinated employees have also been given certain incentives, including additional vacation time, to get the shots.

"These incentives did result in more vaccinations but we’re still not where we need to be," said Chief Administrative Officer Luz Borrero. "We believe this is an occupational health and safety issue. Since September, we require all new hires to be vaccinated and are doing all within our power to ensure that the remaining part of our unvaccinated workforce who do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption get the vaccine."

MARTA’s new policy is in line with most major metropolitan transit authorities’ mandates as well as Fulton County’s recent policy.

