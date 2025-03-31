WATCH LIVE: Severe storms rolling through Georgia, minor damage reported

1:30 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Conyers, Monroe and Covington until 2:15 p.m.

More than 5.2K Georgia Power customers without power at this time. Click here for outage map.

Reports of hail and minor damage coming in to FOX 5 Atlanta. If you have experienced damage in your area, send your photos/video (when it is safe) to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

1:25 P.M. UPDATE | Tornado Warning for Conyers, Covington and Oxford until 1:45 p.m.

1:15 P.M. UPDATE | New Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties until 1:45 p.m.

1:07 P.M. UPDATE | The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is scheduled to expire at 1:30 p.m. for Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding counties. There are no active tornado warnings at this time.

1 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning now issued for DeKalb County until 1:15 p.m. Could be extended.

12:59 P.M. UPDATE | Multiple lightning strikes being reported in Upson County area.

12:52 P.M. UPDATE | Tornado Warnings have been canceled. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place for several areas, including Henry, Spalding, Fayette, Clayton, Rockdale, Butts, and Newton until 1:30 p.m. A ground stop has been put into place for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

12:47 P.M. UPDATE | Tornado Warning including Peachtree City, Stockbridge and McDonough.

12:37 P.M. UPDATE | Tornado warning issued for Coweta, Fayette and Clayton counties until 1 p.m. Take cover if you are in that area.

12:29 P.M. UPDATE | There are three Severe Thunderstorm Warnings currently in effect. They include Coweta County, Carroll County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Fayette County and Meriwether County. The storms are moving very quickly through North Georgia.

12:05 P.M. UPDATE | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 12:45 p.m. southern Carroll County, southwestern Douglas County, northwestern Coweta County, and southwestern Fulton County.

11:30 A.M. UPDATE | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for multiple counties until 7 p.m. National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Coweta County, Forsyth County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, White County, Douglas County, Newton County, Upson County, Oconee County, Fulton County, Walton County, Clarke County, Hall County, Fayette County, Heard County, Butts County, Lamar County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 6 p.m. for Dougherty and Clay counties.

ORIGINAL STORY

North and central Georgia could see a round of severe weather today, with the highest storm chances expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a cold front moves through the state. The storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. Damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes are a possibility.

What we know:

Forecasters say the strongest storms are likely to develop along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor, where damaging winds remain the primary threat.

The storms will be coming from Mississippi, Alabama and the west. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for Dade, Walker, Catoosa and Chattooga counties in northwest Georgia for the potential of damaging winds with these storms.

Once the front clears the area later this afternoon, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop to the seasonable 40s overnight.

What's next:

Looking ahead, the weather takes a sharp turn. After today’s cooldown, temperatures will rise steadily, with near-record highs expected Thursday through Saturday. Highs could reach the upper 80s to near 90, with morning lows in the 60s.

This week has also brought historic pollen levels to the region. Today’s rain and storms may offer some brief relief, but warmer, drier conditions could bring a quick return of spring allergens.