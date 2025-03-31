Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta severe weather damage, trees tumble across Georgia

By
Published  March 31, 2025 3:39pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tree crushes Jonesboro home; Neighbor talks

A tree came down on a home at the corner of Johnson Road and Pine Street in Jonesboro. FOX 5 Atlanta's Tyler Fingert spoke to a neighbor who says this sort of storm damage is all too familiar.

The FOX 5 Storm Team and FOX Local Stream Team have been closely covering severe weather inching across metro Atlanta.

LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit metro Atlanta, minor damage reported

Here's a look at some of the damage the heavy rain and high winds have left behind:

Clayton County storm damage

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Tyler Fingert reported live from a house at the corner of Johnson Road and Pine Street that had been split by a massive tree.

An uprooted tree in Jonesboro crushed a home during Monday's severe weather.

Fayette County storm damage

At around noon, a tornado warning was issued for Fayette County. FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured a tree on a home in Peachtree City.

Crews were called to clean up the damage.

Tree on house in Peachtree City. FOX 5 Atlanta photo. 

Lamar County storm damage

A FOX 5 Weather app user submitted a photo of a huge, 200-year-old oak tree that took a tumble during storms in Barnesville.

A FOX 5 Weather App user submitted this photo from Barnesville, Georgia. The caption reads: "200-year-old Oak uprooted."

