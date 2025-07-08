Coweta County deputy hit by car during traffic stop

The Brief A Coweta County deputy is recovering after a motorist struck his patrol car during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Body camera video provided to FOX 5 shows the moment of impact with the deputy standing outside his patrol car. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, and Coweta County officials say the driver who caused the crash may have been having a medical episode.



A Coweta County deputy is recovering after his patrol car struck on Interstate 85 during a traffic stop. This is scary stuff for any department, but especially for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, which had a deputy killed on the road more than a year ago.

Hit while training a rookie

What we know:

The sheriff’s office says the deputy who was injured is a field training officer and was standing at the back of the car they pulled over. The rookie he was training was talking to the driver of the car through the passenger window when the accident happened. They say the impact with the patrol car sent it crashing into the deputy who was knocked to the ground. He was treated at the hospital and released. The sheriff’s office says he had a broken bone.

Possibly no charges

What we don't know:

No information has been released on the driver who caused the accident. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. If the driver was suffering from a medical condition, they say there is the possibility that no charges will be filed. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the injured deputy at this time.

Don't forget to move over

What you can do:

This is a reminder that Georgia’s Move Over Law requires motorists to change lanes and slow down when approaching a stopped police car.