'We still have a ways to go', advocate says after recent domestic violence incidents

Three women left dead in two separate domestic-related shootings last week.

“If you wanna leave but you don’t know how call us and we can help you do that in the safest way possible," Nancy Friauf with Partnership Against Domestic Violence said.

Early Saturday morning, Gwinnett County Police found the body of 20-year-old Shakeya Smith in Buford.

Officials say neighborhood security cameras helped them identify a suspect as 25-year-old Moses Dyl.

Dyl is now charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

We're told the two were dating.

Moses Dyl. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Police say the only motive they have right now is that it was a domestic-related incident between the two.

"Police departments have confirmed it, and emergency rooms have confirmed it, that as things start opening up a little bit more, they're seeing more instances of domestic violence. They're seeing more severe injuries," Friauf explained.

Dunwoody Police said Justin Turner killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother exactly one week ago.

He's also accused of shooting his ex's brother as the family was leaving an apartment complex.

He was arrested soon after.

"Women are most at risk for being killed when they are in the act of leaving or after they've left," Friauf detailed.

This report from the Violence Policy Center found that Georgia is ranked 10th in cases of men killing women.

"If there is a handgun in the household, that can increase the risk of a fatality by 500 percent. Domestic violence is more likely to occur in households with very strict gender roles."

Police in Lagrange also arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and holding her against her will at gunpoint.

Advocates said there are round the clock resources available for anyone in need.

Friauf explained "there is help. Our facilities are safe. You will be safer than you are staying at home.”

If you need assistance, you can reach out to agencies like Partnership Against Domestic Violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline, or Safe Passage.