Water main break on Ponce de Leon near Mary Mac's Tea Room

A water main break has been reported at 216 Ponce de Leon, according to Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

This is close to Myrtle Street NE, the iconic Mary Mac's Tea Room and several other popular businesses. The address given belongs to Papi's Grill, a Cuban restaurant.

Residents and businesses in the area should be prepared for a temporary disruption in service.

Atlanta Watershed says that crews are on-site and repairs have begun.

They also said to keep an eye on their social media platforms, including X, Nextdoor and Instagram, for updates about potential impacts in the area. Their handle is @ATLWatershed.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

On Thursday, a water main break in the Buckhead area disrupted service to several apartment complexes and disrupted traffic for hours.

A water main break in Peachtree City on Friday left businesses and residents without water for several hours.

Two major water main breaks in late May/early June left businesses and residents in Atlanta without water for several days.

Atlanta's city and water officials have blamed the aging water infrastructure, with some pipes being over 75 years old.

Officials say the significant urban development in recent years and the increased demand for water has put additional pressure on the existing lines.

A sewer pipe break in June 2023 resulted in a large sinkhole opening in the same area on Ponce de Leon. An unfortunate driver's vehicle ended up in the sinkhole. It took several days for the pipe and hole to be repaired.

