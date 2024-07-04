Water main break in Buckhead closes road, could disrupt service

Atlanta Watershed Management is at the scene of a water main break in Buckhead.

The break is along Kingsboro Road NE, near Lakeside Drive.

Water could be seen coming up from cracks in the roadway, which appeared to have buckled in several places. Crews had closed off the area around the break along Kingsboro Road NE.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Water main break along Kingsboro Road NE in Buckhead (FOX 5 Atlanta).

According to Watershed Management, the water main break could result in temporary disruption of service for customers in the area.

This follows a series of water main breaks in downtown Atlanta and Midtown that occurred in June, which paralyzed the city.

