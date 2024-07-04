Expand / Collapse search
Water main break in Buckhead closes road, could disrupt service

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 4, 2024 4:44pm EDT
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Water main break in Buckhead

Crews with Atlanta Watershed Management begin assessment and repairs of a water main break along Kingsboro Road NE in Buckhead.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Watershed Management is at the scene of a water main break in Buckhead.

The break is along Kingsboro Road NE, near Lakeside Drive. 

Water could be seen coming up from cracks in the roadway, which appeared to have buckled in several places. Crews had closed off the area around the break along Kingsboro Road NE.

Water main break along Kingsboro Road NE in Buckhead (FOX 5 Atlanta).

According to Watershed Management, the water main break could result in temporary disruption of service for customers in the area. 

FOX 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more about repairs and impacts to service. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

This follows a series of water main breaks in downtown Atlanta and Midtown that occurred in June, which paralyzed the city.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.