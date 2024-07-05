Water main break reported in Peachtree City

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Peachtree City was the latest to be hit with a water main break.

It appears to have happened on Friday morning.

At 8:43 a.m., the City of Peachtree City posted that there was a water main break on Peachtree Parkway at McIntosh Trail and that there were aware that a number of homes and businesses in the area were affected.

They also said that Fayette County Water had been notified and was responding and Peachtree City Public Works was mobilizing a crew to provide traffic control.

A couple of hours later, they updated their Facebook post, saying that the water main had been fixed, but there was still some work to be done around the site, including removing mud and debris.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the area at around 1 p.m. and observed several workers still working on the water system.

On Thursday, a water main break in the Buckhead area disrupted service to several apartment complexes and disrupted traffic for hours.

And in late May/early June, two major water main breaks in Midtown Atlanta and Buckhead caused serious headahces for the residents and businesses in those areas.

Atlanta water officials have said that breaks are fairly common because of the age of the system in metro Atlanta. They are usually able to repair them fairly quickly.