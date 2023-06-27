Large hole opens on busy Midtown roadway, swallowing SUV

article

A driver said he thought he hit a typical Atlanta pothole, but knew something was wrong when his car started sinking. Then, he saw water.

The man, who spoke to FOX 5 off-camera, said he drove his white SUV headfirst into what became a large sinkhole. It happened in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.

At least two lanes of traffic have been coned off, but cars are still able to pass through the area. Atlanta police are at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 is learning more about a sinkhole that opened up in Midtown, swallowing a white SUV Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 circled over the vehicle, learning more about the sinkhole.

Police said there have not been any reported injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX 5 is learning more about a sinkhole that opened up in Midtown, swallowing a white SUV Tuesday afternoon.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.