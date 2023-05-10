Sinkhole opens up in downtown Roswell area

Image 1 of 9 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over a sinkhole that opened up along Webb Street near Canton Street in Roswell on May 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The city of Roswell might be debating blocking off one busy downtown roadway for pedestrians, but an adjacent street was blocked off Wednesday afternoon due to a sinkhole.

Webb Street was shut down for about three hours while crews worked to evaluate and repair damage to the roadway.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw crews pumping water from the giant hole which opened up in the pavement just off Canton Street.

A portion of Canton Street was also closed to traffic for a short time.

Canton Street has been under some debate after the mayor proposed it be blocked off in that area near Webb Street to all vehicle traffic to become a pedestrian-only way.

Business owners have pushed back on the plan, but will continue to discuss the matter in upcoming forums.