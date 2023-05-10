Sinkhole opens up in downtown Roswell area
SKYFOX 5 flew over a sinkhole that opened up along Webb Street near Canton Street in Roswell on May 10, 2023. (FOX 5)
ROSWELL, Ga. - The city of Roswell might be debating blocking off one busy downtown roadway for pedestrians, but an adjacent street was blocked off Wednesday afternoon due to a sinkhole.
Webb Street was shut down for about three hours while crews worked to evaluate and repair damage to the roadway.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw crews pumping water from the giant hole which opened up in the pavement just off Canton Street.
A portion of Canton Street was also closed to traffic for a short time.
Canton Street has been under some debate after the mayor proposed it be blocked off in that area near Webb Street to all vehicle traffic to become a pedestrian-only way.
Business owners have pushed back on the plan, but will continue to discuss the matter in upcoming forums.