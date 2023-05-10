Expand / Collapse search

Hole closes NB lanes of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road

Atlanta
Sinkhole causes traffic delays

A sinkhole along Buford Highway has caused traffic delays. The hole opened up in the northbound lanes between Briarwood Road and Afton Lane.

ATLANTA - A hole has opened up in the northbound lanes of Buford Highway between Briarwood Road and Afton Lane.

Preliminary information suggests that a construction crew may have hit a water main.

Drivers who use that portion of Buford Highway should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way and will update this story with additional information. 

Hole in road on Buford Highway


 

MAP OF THE AREA