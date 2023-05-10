Hole closes NB lanes of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road
ATLANTA - A hole has opened up in the northbound lanes of Buford Highway between Briarwood Road and Afton Lane.
Preliminary information suggests that a construction crew may have hit a water main.
Drivers who use that portion of Buford Highway should seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way and will update this story with additional information.
Hole in road on Buford Highway
MAP OF THE AREA