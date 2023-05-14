Giant sinkhole shuts down road in Cherokee County

article

A part of a Woodstock road has been shutdown due to large sinkhole that appears to be taking over a lane traffic.

Arnold Mill Road eastbound, between River Laurel Way and Grimes Road, will be closed as construction crews work to patch up the hole.

Officials say residents and guests to a nearby subdivision will still be able to gain access.

(Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Other motorists are urged to look for alternate routes of travel.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they were release an update when construction stops and the road reopens.