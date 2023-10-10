WATCH: Georgia election interference case: Hearing for Kenneth Chesebro, Sydney Powell

A hearing is being held today to hear a motion to dismiss for Kenneth Chesebro and Sydney Powell, who were charged along with former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others for interfering in the 2020 Georgia election case.

Powell and Chesebro are scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Chesebro is accused of working on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s "duly elected and qualified" electors. Another Chesebro attorney, Manny Arora, called that the "intellectual" part of the case, which had nothing to do with any "shenanigans" on the ground in Georgia and said his defense would rely on paperwork and legal opinion.

Powell is accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County. She’s alleged to have hired and paid a computer forensics team that copied data and software from the election equipment without authorization.

