Bail bondsman Scott Hall takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Bail bondsman Scott Hall became the first defendant in the Fulton County election interference case to take a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors Friday.

Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Hall, who was also one of the first of the 19 indicted in the RICO case to turn himself in, entered the plea before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee Friday afternoon.

As part of the sweeping indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis initially charged Hall with two counts of felony conspiracy to commit election fraud, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, a violation of the Georgia Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, and conspiracy to defraud the state or political subdivision.

The details of the plea deal were not immediately known.

The DA's office has not offered comment on the plea deal.

The charges against Hall stem from allegations that he and others breached voter equipment in Georgia's Coffee County.

According to a recording filed in court in 2022, Hall said he’d chartered a jet and was with a computer forensics team at the Coffee County elections office when they "imaged every hard drive of every piece of equipment."

That happened on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and two days after a runoff election in which Democrats swept both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

The trip to Coffee County, about 200 miles south of Atlanta, to copy data and software from elections equipment was directed by attorney Sidney Powel l and other Trump allies, according to deposition testimony and documents produced in response to subpoenas.

Later that month, security camera footage shows, two men who have participated in efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in several states spent days going in and out of the Coffee County elections office.

Security cameras also recorded Hall warmly interacting with Cathy Latham, the former county GOP chair and one of the so-called false electors for Trump. Latham was also indicted in the Fulton County grand jury's investigation.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the effort was unauthorized. The state had to spend $400,000 to replace the tampered voting equipment. No flaws were ever confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.