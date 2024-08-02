WATCH: Hearing continues about future of Elleven45 nightclub

NOTE: Apologies for the technical issues with the livestream. It appears the pool camera is having issues its connection to the internet.

The hearing about the future of the Elleven45 nightclub is underway in Fulton County.

The hearing was stopped on Thursday after the owner of the nightclub was arrested for an unrelated case.

Djibril Dafe was placed in handcuffs after the judge was informed that he had an active warrant for his arrest. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Dafe was charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge on May 14.

Dafe was in court to argue that the Buckhead nightclub should remain open after a deadly shooting in May that resulted in two deaths and several injuries.

Thursday’s hearing was at the request of the city of Atlanta, who filed an injunction to shut down the Buckhead nightclub, claiming it has become a nuisance. The lawsuit names Elleven45 Lounge, LLC; Sovereign Entertainment, Inc.; Djibril Dafe; Ahmed Uwhubetine; Bennett Street Properties, LP; and Wilmington Trust National Association as defendants.

THURSDAY'S STORY: Judge halts Elleven45 hearing, owner arrested in court