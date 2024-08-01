Judge halts Elleven45 hearing, owner arrested in court

The hearing about the future of the Elleven45 nightclub paused shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the judge learned that the owner had an outstanding warrant.

Djibril Dafe was placed in handcuffs after the judge was informed that he had an active warrant for his arrest. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Dafe was charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge on May 14. While the judge ordered he be taken into custody, she told deputies to not process him until the end of the hearing.

According to the Fulton County Jail website, Dafe has been arrested at least three previous times since 2011, with the latest in December 2022 for theft by taking and identity theft fraud.

Dafe argued in court for his Buckhead nightclub to remain open after a deadly shooting in May that resulted in two deaths and several injuries.

Karanji Reese was taken into custody in June for the shooting. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing Marion Crayton and Nicholas Ridley.

Surveillance cameras at Elleven45 Lounge captured the double murder on May 12. Reese is seen just passing the security checkpoint at the lounge wearing a black hoodie and green cargo pants. He walks in, and the next perspective shows strobing lights, a couple of 100 people in the lounge. At 2:25 a.m., bullets started flying.

The video goes on to show club-goers immediately running for cover. Unfortunately, Ridley and Crayton died. Four others were injured, including Lauren Moore, who was shot in both legs. The detective said the lounge had thorough pat-down security procedures, yet she remains unclear about how Reese managed to enter with a weapon.

Reese remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Since the shooting, the lounge agreed to close for 60 days after city officials began calling for its closure. The owners have said they will take additional steps in the meantime to ensure the safety of its customers.