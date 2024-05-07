Walmart's new budget brand 'Bettergoods' often priced at $5

Walmart is making its way into lower priced, but nicely curated, foods for families.

The newly launched Bettergoods brand has 300 products designed to appeal to all budgets.

Whether you're a growing family, a young person just starting out, or maybe someone on a fixed income, there is certainly something here for everyone. Coffee, snacks, soups, and all the traditional grocery items are there.

But also included are items to fit modern-day dietary needs, like gluten-free snacks, non-dairy desserts, and plant-based cheese products.

For a company that's tag line is "Every Day Low Prices," these prices will appeal to you. The Bettergoods brand will be priced from $2 to $15, with most sitting around five bucks.

According to the USDA, food prices have stabilized. There was a food inflation spike in 2022 caused by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the avian flu. But it's back down now, just a tad lower than where it was in 2018. But with inflation in other areas, the grocery store still feels like it's pinching wallets.