Reward offered to find driver in Virginia Highland hit and run

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a hit-and-run driver who dragged a teenager nearly 70 feet leaving her badly injured.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 along Lanier Blvd. NE near North Virginia Avenue NE. Kat Bergstrom, 17, remains at Grady Memorial Hospital from multiple surgeries to repair damage caused by the driver.

Surveillance video shows a silver Honda Pilot believed to be the vehicle that struck her.

Police have obtained several images from residential cameras and used their technology network to track the vehicle for a time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit at 404-546-5462 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).