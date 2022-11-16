Police search for SUV involved in Virginia Highland hit-and-run

Atlanta Police are working on tracking down a driver who hit a teen and left her badly injured.

It happened in the Virginia Highland neighborhood more than a week ago, but Kat Bergstrom remains hospitalized in Grady's burn unit.

Kat's father said his daughter was hit near the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue on Nov. 7. During the hit-and-run, he said she was dragged more than 60 feet.

Mick Bergstrom and his wife are living a parent's worst nightmare. Their 17-year-old daughter needs multiple surgeries.

"They hit her, knew they hit her," Mick said. "They dragged her 68 feet over the asphalt and left her to die."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The jeans and sneakers that Kat wore when she was drug during the hit-and-run. From: Supplied

Kat was wearing jeans and Adidas shoes when she was hit. Both are now tattered. Her mom said blue jean fibers could be seen in the drag marks on the road in the days after the hit-and-run.

Atlanta police released a video of the incident near the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. It showed the light-colored SUV that investigators believe was involved in the hit-and-run just after 11:30 p.m.

"As you watch the videos you can see when she gets hit, you can see the car kind of jars, and then you can hear her being drug," Mick said.

The Bergstrom's have asked residents in the area to check their cameras for footage, hoping they could catch another glimpse of that car.

Mick said the person responsible needs to be caught and answer for what they did.

"You hit somebody, you pull over, and you take care of them," he said. "You don't drag them 68 feet knowingly and just leave them."

While Kat's injuries were severe, Mick was thankful it was not worse.

"I keep telling her, 'Kat, I know you don't feel lucky, but you're alive and those are life-threatening injuries'," Mick said.

Police and the family ask anyone with information or video to call investigators.