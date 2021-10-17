Video shows street racers trying to flee Georgia State Patrol troopers in East Point

Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol made another street racing bust over the weekend, this time at an East Point shopping center.

The Atlanta Police Department released a video showing a car doing donuts in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2000 block of Headland Drive.

The video shows the view from the APD aviation unit that has zeroed in on a gold and white Chevrolet Camaro spinning out and doing donuts in the parking lot. The car is surrounded by other vehicles all with their lights on and pointed towards the car performing stunts.

As the Camaro takes another pass at doing donuts, GSP troopers swarm the scene, sending some of the cars scrambling. The Camaro also tries to avoid the troopers. It dodges cruiser after cruiser, eventually getting up on the sidewalk in front of the strip mall driving in between the support poles and the businesses.

Eventually, the driver of the Camaro pulls ahead and appears as if they will clear the parking lot, but ends up in the grass of an embankment. Trooper units quickly box the car in.

The radio chatter in the video suggests troopers also stopped a Toyota Camry.

In a message posted to Twitter, the Atlanta Police Department wrote in part:

"BTW-NASCAR vehicles, and REAL sports cars don't come w/4 doors or child safety locks. Please take your family car home or we will impound it and arrest you. Your choice"

It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made or vehicles impounded.

This past May, Georgia implemented a new law aimed at curbinb street racing and stunt driving. Under the new law, anyone convicted of "reckless stunt driving" will have their driver's license suspended and be subject to fines and jail time.

A first-time offender would have their license suspended for up to 12 months, though they could apply for early reinstatement after 120 days at a cost of $210.

Anyone convicted for a second time within a five-year period would have their driver's license suspended for up to 36 months, with reinstatement as early as 18 months with a $310 fee.

A third conviction would result in an offender's driver's license being revoked for five years.

If a driver is caught behind the wheel while their license is suspended, they would face a fine of $750 to $5,000 and up to 12 months in jail. A habitual offender whose license has been revoked would be guilty of a felony and be subject to a fine of at least $1,000 and a jail sentence of one to five years.

Anyone convicted of drag racing on a highway or private property would also face graduated penalties within a ten year period:

First conviction: a fine of $300-$750 and 10 days to 6 months in jail

Second conviction: a fine of $600 to $1,000 and 90 days to one year in jail

Third conviction: a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and 120 days to one year in jail

Fourth conviction: a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and one to five years in jail

