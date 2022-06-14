Video shows moments after deadly hospital shooting

New videos have surfaced depicting the moments after a deadly shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital.

A shooting in front of Grady Memorial Hospital left one dead, and another critically injured just after 11 p.m. Sunday night near the hospital's ER department entrance.

Several people posted videos of the massive police response outside the hospital. It appears that several nurses sprung into action to try to render aid to someone.

Officials said a brawl led to the deadly shooting. Investigators believe more than one person pulled out a gun during a fight involving two families.

Police said the fight spilled over from a shooting at a Kroger in DeKalb County. Some of them got into an argument, which escalated into gunfire. Police officials wouldn't talk about the DeKalb incident, but department sources say it could be a fatal drive-by shooting that happened early in the evening on Flat Shoals Road.

Police are looking for suspects in both shootings.

At Grady Hospital on Monday, numerous evidence markers were in the street and a car was towed with blood on it.

Police have not ID'd the victims.

Grady Memorial Hospital released a statement Monday afternoon that reads:

"Last night, a family dispute led to gunfire near the entrance of Grady’s Emergency Department on the corner of Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Armstrong Street. Unfortunately, one person was killed and another critically injured during the incident. Our Public Safety officers were on the scene within seconds, and Atlanta Police Department quickly secured the scene and confirmed there was never a threat of an active shooter.

"Tragically, we were reminded that hospitals are simply now part of the long list of places where gun violence occurs. Grady will back all efforts to address this public health crisis so that we can preserve the community's health and safety, including the safety of our health care workers."