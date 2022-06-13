Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police search for suspects in deadly shooting at DeKalb County Kroger

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 1:50PM
Deadly DeKalb County shooting in grocery store parking lot

The shooting happened in a Kroger parking lot on Flat Shoals Parkway. Police confirmed one person died.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who they say left one person dead and another in critical condition from gunshot wounds in a Kroger parking lot.

Officials say the incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday at 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

The two suspects were in a dispute with someone inside a vehicle before the shooting incident occurred, police say.

Authorities reported that the two individuals fled the scene in a white sedan going south on Flakes Mill Road.

White sedan Atlanta police say two alleged suspects used to flee the scene. (Atlanta Police Department)

Photo surveillance of the two suspects was captured and released by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday morning.

One of the unidentified suspects alleged of killing one person and leaving another in critical condition during a shooting on Flat Shoals Pkwy, authorities say. (Atlanta Police Department)

At this time, officers have not released the identity of the two victims.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-77-TIPS(8477).
 