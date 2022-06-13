Police search for suspects in fatal double shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital

A shooting in front of Grady Memorial Hospital left one dead, and another critically injured.

Police said the shots rang out just after 11 p.m. Sunday night near the hospital's ER department entrance. Numerous evidence markers were in the street and a car was towed with blood on it.

Detectives say this all stemmed from an incident in DeKalb County and that family members showed up at the hospital. Some of them got into an argument, which escalated into gunfire. Police officials wouldn't talk about the DeKalb incident, but department sources say it could be a fatal drive-by shooting that happened early in the evening on Flat Shoals Road.

While doctors rushed to save the victims, the shooters fled. Investigators think there could be three of them, and they might've escaped in a dark-colored sedan. Family members are cooperating with police. Detectives hope that help and surveillance video will make it easier for them to identify the shooters. So far, no suspect description has been released.

Police also haven't given out any information about the victims, including their age or gender.