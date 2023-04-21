Video released of possible suspect for April 18 shooting in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta Police have released video of a person who may be responsible for the fatal shooting on April 18 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police have indicated that the victim was a transgender woman but don't believe that she was targeted because of this. However, they do say that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The shooting was reported around 10:42 p.m. Police say they found a "female victim with an apparent gunshot wound" upon arrival. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

