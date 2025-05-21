Angler lands 68-pound dolphin fish, matching state record

article

The Brief Cade Quick tied Georgia's state saltwater fishing record for dolphin fish with a 68-pound, 9.28-ounce catch. The catch was made on May 5 near the South Ledge using a blue and white chugger paired with ballyhoo. Quick's catch ties the existing record set in 2022, and he will be recognized by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.



Cade Quick of Glennville has tied Georgia’s state saltwater fishing record for dolphin fish, also known as mahi mahi, with a 68-pound, 9.28-ounce catch reeled in earlier this month.

What we know:

Quick landed the fish on May 5 while trolling near the South Ledge using a blue and white chugger paired with ballyhoo. He was fishing with 30-pound monofilament on a 6-foot Offshore Angler rod when he hooked the 56-inch-long fish, which had a 36.5-inch girth.

Dig deeper:

Because Georgia regulations require a new saltwater record between 20 and 100 pounds to exceed the existing record by at least 8 ounces, Quick’s catch officially ties the current dolphin record set in 2022.

What's next:

He will receive a signed certificate from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division and will be featured in the upcoming Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide and on the agency’s website.

What you can do:

More information about Georgia’s saltwater fishing records can be found at CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords.