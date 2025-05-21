Cherokee County man convicted in ATV theft case

article

A Cherokee County man has been convicted of stealing an all-terrain vehicle from his neighbor’s yard, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A jury on Tuesday found Hal Beaumont Beacham III, 43, of Acworth, guilty of theft by taking following a two-day trial in Cherokee County Superior Court.

The backstory:

The case stemmed from a January 2023 investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a resident reported that his 2019 green Polaris Sportsman 450 had been stolen from his yard on Jan. 25. Authorities later obtained security footage and trail camera images that showed a man driving the stolen ATV. Multiple associates of Beacham also provided information linking him to the theft, according to prosecutors.

The ATV was eventually found abandoned on a nearby property.

The trial was held May 19–20 in the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis. Prosecutors presented 37 exhibits, including surveillance video, photographs, and witness interviews, and called seven witnesses to testify, including the victim and law enforcement officers.

Jurors deliberated for approximately four and a half hours before delivering a guilty verdict on the sole charge.