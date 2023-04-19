1 dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta

article

One person is dead after a late-night shooting near a busy southwest Atlanta intersection.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Hamilton E. Holmes drives.

Atlanta Police say one was shot and killed at the location.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for clues and interviewing potential witnesses.

No arrested have been announced.

The identity of the victim has not been released.