Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing dog, injuring pedestrian in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed a dog earlier this spring.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on April 13 on Essex Court near Cedar Shoals Drive.
What we know:
According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, a dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, and the victim’s dog died as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
Investigators believe the vehicle may have sustained damage to the passenger-side door area based on evidence collected at the scene.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is urged to contact Senior Police Officer Caleb Cameron at caleb.cameron@accgov.com or by phone at 762-400-7191.
