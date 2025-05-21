Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing dog, injuring pedestrian in Athens

The Brief Authorities seek public help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian and killed a dog on April 13. The incident involved a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene after striking the pedestrian on Essex Court near Cedar Shoals Drive. Investigators suspect the vehicle may have damage to the passenger-side door and urge anyone with information to contact Senior Police Officer Caleb Cameron.



Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed a dog earlier this spring.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on April 13 on Essex Court near Cedar Shoals Drive.

What we know:

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, a dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, and the victim’s dog died as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the vehicle may have sustained damage to the passenger-side door area based on evidence collected at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is urged to contact Senior Police Officer Caleb Cameron at caleb.cameron@accgov.com or by phone at 762-400-7191.