Veteran dies in jail custody: Mother demands answers from DeKalb County Jail, VA hospital

A Houston mother says the DeKalb County Jail and the VA hospital failed her family after her son, a veteran, died while in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Veterans for Justice and the Atlanta Alliance are now standing with the family in hopes of getting some answers about what happened.

The mother has said all along that her son belonged in a hospital, not in jail. She says he was clearly suffering from mental illness.

"Someone you know is dealing with mental health. It's not their fault. They are sick," Jona Milburn said.

She has spent a week here in metro Atlanta trying to find out what happened to her son, Army veteran Christon Collins.

The mother said she feared the worst could happen, which is why she called everybody from the White House down trying to get Collins to the VA hospital. She says after his 3.5-year tour in Germany, he did not return as the same person and had been in and out of jail for 6 years.

"They gave him a ride from this place with no pulse and took him to the hospital, when he needed that very same ride from this place to VA Hospital with a pulse and he would still be alive,' mom Jonia Milburn said with regret.

Two organizations, Veterans for Justice and Atlanta Alliance, say they will try to help Milburn get answers.

"We want a speedy resolution. This family should not have to wait 6 months for an autopsy. We want answers right now," Veterans for Justice founder Amos King exclaimed.

The family says it wants a swift autopsy and an explanation from Sheriff Melody Maddox about what happened.

