US Marshals arrest Stockbridge murder suspect in Alabama

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a Stockbridge murder has been arrested in Alabama.

Deputies said the U.S. Marshals arrested 31-year-old Decatur resident Aqontise Phanique Glenn on murder charges without incident on Sept. 24.

DeKalb County deputies said Glenn is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Christopher Copeland of Stockbridge on Sept. 8 at an apartment complex on Columbia Drive.

Deputies said Glenn is awaiting extradition to Georgia, where he will be held in the DeKalb County Jail.

