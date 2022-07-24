US Marshal shot during arrest of teenage murder suspect, officials say

article

Someone shot a U.S. Marshal during the arrest of a teenage murder suspect on Sunday at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Fayette County, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed the U.S. Marshals Service took 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr. into custody.

The shooting stems from a murder investigation that began in Pike County. The sheriff's office was investigating the murder of 19-year-old James Knight on July 16 at a home on Patton Road. Police identified 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell as one of the suspects and announced her arrest the following day.

Jaiden Chappel (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

An update days later said investigators arrested a 14-year-old linked to the murder and asked for the public to be on the lookout for Murgado. Law enforcement in Clayton and Spalding counties wanted the teenager for armed robbery and methamphetamine possession, respectively.

Antonio Murgado Jr. ,19

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Sunday someone shot a U.S. Marshal, who first responders rushed to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. The GBI plans to provide an update on the officer's condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents responded to the officer-involved shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw the Tyrone Police Department and unmarked cars investigating on Shiloh Drive near Wagon Wheel Way.

