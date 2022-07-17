Investigators search for 18-year-old charged with deadly shooting during 'illicit drug deal'

article

Law enforcement are searching for an 18-year-old wanted for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old during an alleged drug deal.

Deputies said Griffin resident Jaiden Chappell is wanted for the murder of James Knight. Police are working to identify a second suspect.

Investigators said they went to a home at 10 p.m. on Patton Road to investigate.

Police said Knight was targeted by suspects during an "illicit drug deal."

Deputies said anyone who knows the whereabouts of Chappell should call a Pike County Sheriff's Office investigator at 770-567-8431.