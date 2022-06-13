Former Atlanta-based, Trump-appointed US attorney to testify for Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6 committee, investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its second public meeting today.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, BJay Pak, is expected to testify during the hearing.

The former Atlanta-based attorney was appointed by President Donald Trump before abruptly resigning days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," Pak said in the release on Jan. 4, 2021. "I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department."

The resignation followed a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump stated, "You have your never-Trumper U.S. attorney there."

Pak was sworn in as U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia in October 2017. From January 2011 to January 2017, Pak was a State Representative from the 108th District in the Georgia General Assembly. Pak was a Republican state lawmaker from 2011 to 2017, had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008 and was working in private practice at the time of his appointment.

Raffensperger and Secretary of State's Office COO Gabriel Sterling are also expected to provide testimony.

The White House said that Pak and five other nominees for U.S. attorney shared "the president’s vision for ‘Making America Safe Again.’"

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.