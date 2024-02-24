Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Atlanta on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion

To mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine War, a couple hundred pro-Ukrainian demonstrators gathered at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday.

They were trying to raise awareness and support for Ukraine as billions of dollars in aid remains tied up in congress.

Feb. 24 was a somber day for Ukrainians in Atlanta, especially for those who had to flee their home country, leaving their possessions behind, after Russia invaded in 2022.

"My house, my job, my car, we lost everything," said Katarina Galatskya, who fled the war in March 2022.

Yeva Muchak, 11, moved to Georgia from Ukraine before the war.

She says it's heartbreaking thinking of kids still in danger there near the frontlines.

"Kids my age are dying, and their parents are dying, and becoming orphans just because Putin wants more of our land," she said.

A more than $60 billion aid package to Ukraine and Israel was stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Some Republican lawmakers in the House have been skeptical about whether the U.S. should continue to be involved.

Russia has recently made advances after Ukrainian soldiers, running low on ammunition, had to evacuate Avdiivka.

Anna Letkeman, from the Georgia Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta.

She said she shudders to think of what would happen if Ukraine didn't get that aid.

"I am scared to imagine what would happen because it is so necessary to help save lives … I believe the United States will make the right decision and be on the right side of history," Letkeman said.

Mike Smith told FOX 5 Atlanta he has friends who still live in Ukraine. He came out Saturday to show his support.

He believes if the U.S. doesn't help Ukraine now, the conflict could expand.

"Sooner or later it's going to be NATO lives, Putin's not going to stop with Ukraine, and after that that's World War III," Smith said.

The demonstrators urged people to contact their congressional representatives and tell them to pass the aid package.