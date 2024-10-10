UGA wide receiver Colbie Young suspended indefinitely after arrest

article

Georgia coach Kirby Smart placed wide receiver Colbie Young on indefinite suspension on Wednesday, one day after Young’s arrest following an altercation with a woman.

Young was arrested early Tuesday morning on two charges of battery and one charge of assault on an unborn child following the altercation with a 20-year-old woman who described herself to Athens-Clarke County Police as Young’s ex-girlfriend.

"I got to speak to him this morning, you know, and he’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved," Smart said on the weekly Southeastern Conference coaches conference call.

"We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it," he said, "but had a good meeting with him this morning, and we’re committed to continuing to educate our players and and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the the serious nature of these incidents. And it’s very unfortunate."

Smart said he wants players "to be responsible in decision making on and off the field. And you know, this is obviously a really tough situation."

Colbie Young's arrest details

According to the arrest report, officers allege Young grabbed his ex-girlfriend and "squeezed her torso and abdomen very hard" when she tried to leave his apartment after an argument.

The woman told police that she believed Young "was trying to harm her." The responding officer said he saw a bruise and discoloration on the right side of the woman's chest as well as redness on her right flank. The officer took the woman to the hospital for medical attention.

When asked, Young reportedly told the officer that an argument between him and the woman "got heated and he escorted her to the door," but denied grabbing her.

Young was released from the Athens-Clarke County jail on $3,800 bond Tuesday afternoon. He is not expected to be available when No. 5 Georgia plays Mississippi State on Saturday as he faces the misdemeanor charges.

Young, a senior from Binghamton, New York, transferred to Georgia following two seasons at Miami. He has 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in five games, including two starts. Young had three catches for a team-leading 51 yards in last week’s 31-13 win over Auburn.

Other University of Georgia Football arrests

Smart dismissed wide receiver Rara Thomas from the team before the season after Thomas was charged with cruelty to children and battery. It was the second arrest in two years for Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State.

On Sept. 12, cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on a reckless driving charge after police said he was driving 106 mph. Harris was the latest of at least two dozen driving-related violations such as DUI, reckless driving or speeding involving Georgia players.