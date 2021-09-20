UGA police arrest man accused of sexual assault near campus parking deck

University of Georgia police said on Monday officers arrested a man accused of a sexual assault and robbery near a campus parking deck.

Police said Tritavious Malik Harris in is custody and faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, sexual battery, battery, simple assault and criminal trespass in connection with an assault near the North Campus Parking Deck on Sept. 18

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Police released images of a suspect on Saturday.

According to a UGA spokesperson, the incident happened on Saturday morning just after 2:30 a.m.

A campus police officer patrolling the area found an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk near Fulton Street and the North Campus parking deck. Moments later, the officer dispatched EMS personnel to provide medical assistance to the woman.

"A review of camera footage revealed that at approximately 2:23 a.m., an unknown male physically assaulted her, took her cell phone, and groped her. The male fled as two other uninvolved males walked into the area," according to a statement from a school spokesperson.

