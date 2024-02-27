UGA announces $7.3M aimed to improve campus safety

Laken Hope Riley‘s murder has stirred fears and stoked political firestorms. The 22-year-old nursing student was out for a morning run at the University of Georgia when authorities say a stranger dragged her into a secluded area and killed her.

On Tuesday, UGA officials announced a series of comprehensive enhancements to its campus safety initiatives, totaling an investment of more than $7.3 million.

UGA safety ‘top of mind’

UGA President Jere W. Morehead emphasized the university's commitment to safety, stating, "The protection of our students, faculty, and staff at the University of Georgia is always top of mind for me and our senior administration. We are continually evaluating our safety programs to ensure their effectiveness." Morehead confirmed the approval of all recommended enhancements following a productive meeting with campus law enforcement officials.

The new safety measures include a significant 20% budget increase for the UGA Police Department, aimed at improving officer recruitment and retention through competitive pay. This budget boost will also allow for the addition of more campus safety personnel. Further enhancements feature the expansion of security camera and lighting systems, the installation of license plate readers, and the deployment of combined security camera-blue light call box systems in key locations across the campus.

An extension of the RideSmart program, which offers a 50% discount on Lyft rides to UGA students, was also announced. The service's operational hours are now extended, running from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., to further accommodate student needs.

These initiatives augment over $16 million in security measures implemented over the past eight years, marking a total investment exceeding $23 million in campus safety and security enhancements during this period.

UGA police resources expanding

UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark expressed his gratitude for the additional resources, stating, "These funds will significantly impact our safety efforts, supporting the outstanding work of our police department team and our partners."

The new safety personnel will focus on enhancing security presence in student frequented areas at night, including the Miller Learning Center, UGA Libraries, the Tate Student Center, and the Ramsey Student Center. Security measures at UGA Libraries will be intensified to ensure a continuous security presence, with evening access restricted to UGA students, faculty, and staff.

The lighting upgrades will target crosswalks near residence halls and other areas with heavy foot traffic, with nearly 400 campus lights being converted to LED technology for improved visibility. Additional cameras will be integrated into UGA’s extensive security network, and license plate readers will be installed strategically throughout the campus’s 760-acre Athens location.

Dr. P. Daniel Silk, UGA’s associate vice president for public safety, praised President Morehead's commitment, noting, "The institution’s strong commitment to safety is deep, unwavering, and long-lasting."

UGA to install new fencing on campus

The new security measures also include the installation of perimeter fencing in certain areas, new signage to indicate comprehensive security camera coverage, and the introduction of multi-functional blue light call boxes equipped with additional lighting and cameras, strategically placed for optimal coverage and safety enhancement.

Funding for these initiatives will come from state resources and private contributions, including significant donations from the UGA Parents Leadership Council, the UGA Foundation, the President’s Venture Fund, the Georgia Athletic Association, and other partners.

These efforts build on UGA's robust public safety strategy, which includes the hiring of additional police personnel, the establishment of an extensive security camera network, enhanced lighting, a nightly rideshare program, and the widely used UGA Safe app, offering features such as Mobile Bluelight, Friend Walk, and Chat with Police.

Athens leaders to respond to safety concerns

Mayor Girtz said he plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday to respond to these concerns and announce more investments in public safety.

In addition to the community safety initiatives, the mayor is expected to respond to Athens-Clarke County’s status related to immigration.

FOX 5 Atlanta plans to stream that press conference on fox5atlanta.com and on FOX Local.