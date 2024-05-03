Alto man arrested for assaulting medical center security officer

article

A man, identified as Christopher Jarred Martin of Alto, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham on Tuesday night.

According to warrants, Martin is accused of causing visible bodily harm to a security officer employed by Northeast Georgia Health System.

The warrants state that Martin kicked the victim in the face, resulting in abrasions and swelling to the bridge of the victim's nose. Additionally, Martin allegedly bit the victim's left hand, causing broken skin, swelling, and bruising.

This incident occurred within the emergency room of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham while the victim was restraining Martin, as part of their lawful duty in ensuring the safety and security of the medical facility.

Martin faces three additional warrants charging him with obstruction of emergency medical technician. This charge applies when an individual knowingly and willfully obstructs or resists any emergency medical technician or professional in the discharge of their official duties by threatening or committing violence against them.

In Martin's case, the individuals involved are employed as a security officer, registered nurse, and medical technician by Northeast Georgia Health System.