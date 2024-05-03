MATTIE'S CALL: 21-year-old missing since April 25 in Midtown Atlanta

article

A 21-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism has been missing since April 25, according to Atlanta police.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Carter Gatland was last seen in the 100 block of 10th Street NW near Interstate 85. He was reported missing by his parents.

Gatland is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.