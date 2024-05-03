Georgia DOC officer arrested for sexually assaulting inmate

article

A lieutenant from the Georgia Department of Corrections, stationed at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto, was arrested May 1.

Russell Edwin Clark, a resident of Alto, faces charges of sexual assault on a person in custody and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to warrants obtained by the Georgia Department of Corrections, Clark is accused of improperly touching and kissing a female inmate under his disciplinary authority, thereby willfully and knowingly violating his oath of office. The alleged incident took place in a stairwell of the main dormitories.

Clark was subsequently booked into the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville early Thursday.

Any inquiries regarding the case or Clark's employment should be directed to the Georgia Department of Corrections.