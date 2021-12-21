Two mothers ask for public's help more than a year after teens murdered outside house party

Two teens are shot and killed as they arrived at a house party in northwest Atlanta.

Nearly a year and a half later, their mothers are asking for the public's help, so investigators can finally close this case.

The mothers told FOX 5 News they're frustrated knowing that their sons' murderer hasn't been charged in this case.

One of them explained she needs someone to come forward, so they can all sleep at night and finally have peace of mind.

"I don't know what to feel," Alicia Boyd explained. "I'm numb. I'm hurt. I'm angry."

An emotional embrace Tuesday afternoon between these two heartbroken mothers.

It was in this spot where more than a year ago their two sons were murdered.

"Instantly, my heart just went to my stomach. I was so sick. I didn't know what to do," she described.

It was here on sunset avenue, near Lester Street, where APD found two best friends, Raezion Boyd and Deyshun Clark, shot dead in the street.

"I don't even have a clue about what would lead someone to want to take a child's life. They all was kids. There is nothing that could have made another kid so angry to want to take another kid's life," Boyd mentioned.

Boyd was 18 and Clark, 19.

Investigators said that four friends went to a party here in northwest Atlanta that night.

When they got out of their ride-share, police said at least two people started shooting at them from across the street.

"It doesn't go away. The pain doesn't go away," Boyd told Reporter Brian Hill.

She said these families are frustrated knowing that police haven't been able to arrest anyone for these two senseless murders.

"We just want justice. We just want answers for the same.…we just want the same justice that they're serving for everybody else. My son matter too. Deyshun Clark matters," she proclaimed.

Boyd’s mother said Motown Records had just signed the 18-year-old when he was murdered.

Nearly a year and a half after this crime, loved one's put down teddy bears and candles where the teens took their last breath.

They hope this serves as a reminder to anyone driving by that these two promising lives mattered.

"I don't wish this pain on no other, no parent," Boyd explained.

The two other teens with Clark and Boyd that night had non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about these murders, call Crime Stoppers immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____