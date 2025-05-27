Man may be linked to deadly home invasion in Lithonia, police say

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police seek public assistance to identify a suspect in a fatal home invasion on May 16 in Lithonia. Surveillance footage shows suspects loading property into a silver SUV; the homeowner was found dead outside with a gunshot wound. Police released images of the suspect from nearby Walmart surveillance, urging anyone with information to contact them or submit anonymous tips.



DeKalb County Police have released a photo showing a man investigators say was involved with a deadly home invasion earlier this month in the Lithonia area.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on May 16 at a residence on Rock Springs Road in Lithonia. Investigators say a man armed with an assault rifle entered the home at 5410 Rock Springs Road. Surveillance video captured the man and another suspect leaving and re-entering the house multiple times while loading property into a silver SUV.

A few minutes after the suspects left, the homeowner was found outside the residence with a gunshot wound to the back. Authorities say the victim collapsed and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Photos of the armed suspect were later obtained from surveillance footage taken at a nearby Walmart. Police released the images on Tuesday in hopes that someone will recognize the individual.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7850. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.