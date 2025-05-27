DeKalb County launches major water main replacement project along College Avenue

article

DeKalb County will begin replacing over a mile of water main pipes along College Avenue on June 9 as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade its watershed system.

What we know:

The project, which stretches from Sam Crossings to Lakeshore Drive, will involve the installation of approximately 7,100 linear feet of new ductile iron water main. Construction is expected to continue through December 2025, pending any weather-related delays.

The work is part of the county’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program aimed at increasing service capacity and reliability across the region.

Local perspective:

Construction will take place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Officials warn that residents should expect an uptick in noise and traffic during those hours.

What you can do:

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, to provide residents with more details about the project. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/86180486462.

For more information, residents can contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management by calling 1-800-986-1108 or emailing projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.