Griffin Police nab 16-year-old suspect in string of car break-ins
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Coldwater Subdivision, authorities confirmed Friday.
What we know:
On the morning of May 23, officers received multiple reports from residents in the neighborhood regarding car break-ins and stolen vehicles. Police said a total of seven entering auto incidents and two motor vehicle thefts were reported.
An alert was issued and officers quickly located one of the stolen vehicles — still occupied.
Police said the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. During the investigation, the teen revealed the location of the second stolen vehicle and was found with a key programming device, commonly used to illegally generate working vehicle keys.
The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges including:
- Seven counts of entering auto
- Two counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Financial transaction card fraud
- Loitering and prowling
What we don't know:
The investigation remains active.
What they're saying:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Hoard at nhoard@cityofgriffin.com or by calling 770-229-6452.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Griffin Police Department.