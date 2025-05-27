Griffin Police nab 16-year-old suspect in string of car break-ins

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Coldwater Subdivision, including seven entering auto incidents and two motor vehicle thefts. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured; he revealed the location of a second stolen vehicle and was found with a key programming device used for illegal vehicle access. The teen faces several charges, including entering auto, theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and loitering and prowling; the investigation is ongoing.



Griffin Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Coldwater Subdivision, authorities confirmed Friday.

What we know:

On the morning of May 23, officers received multiple reports from residents in the neighborhood regarding car break-ins and stolen vehicles. Police said a total of seven entering auto incidents and two motor vehicle thefts were reported.

An alert was issued and officers quickly located one of the stolen vehicles — still occupied.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. During the investigation, the teen revealed the location of the second stolen vehicle and was found with a key programming device, commonly used to illegally generate working vehicle keys.

The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges including:

Seven counts of entering auto

Two counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)

Financial transaction card fraud

Loitering and prowling

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active.

What they're saying:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Hoard at nhoard@cityofgriffin.com or by calling 770-229-6452.