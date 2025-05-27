Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County to replace water mains along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 27, 2025 8:55pm EDT
The Brief

    • The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project will upgrade 11,000 feet of aging water infrastructure, enhancing efficiency with larger pipes.
    • The project is part of DeKalb County's $4.27 billion capital improvement program, divided into three phases along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
    • Construction will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with completion expected by January 2028; residents can attend a public meeting on June 3 for more information.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A major infrastructure project aimed at improving water service capacity in DeKalb County is set to begin July 7.

What we know:

The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project will replace approximately 11,000 feet of aging 30-inch carbon steel water main with a 36-inch ductile iron pipe. Additional 6- and 8-inch lines will also be removed and replaced with 12-inch pipe to increase efficiency.

The project is part of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program to upgrade watershed infrastructure across the region.

Local perspective:

Work will begin on Malone Drive and continue north along the northbound lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, ending at Carver Drive. The project is divided into three phases:

  • Phase I: Malone Drive (Peachtree Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard) and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Malone Drive to Miller Drive)
  • Phase II: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Miller Drive to Longview Drive)
  • Phase III: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Longview Drive to Carver Drive)

Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding major holidays. Officials warn residents to expect increased construction noise and traffic during work hours.

What you can do:

Residents can learn more during a public meeting on Tuesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

What's next:

Construction is scheduled to be completed by January 2028.

The Source: The details and map were provided by the DeKalb County government.

