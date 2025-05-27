DeKalb County to replace water mains along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

article

The Brief The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project will upgrade 11,000 feet of aging water infrastructure, enhancing efficiency with larger pipes. The project is part of DeKalb County's $4.27 billion capital improvement program, divided into three phases along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Construction will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with completion expected by January 2028; residents can attend a public meeting on June 3 for more information.



A major infrastructure project aimed at improving water service capacity in DeKalb County is set to begin July 7.

What we know:

The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project will replace approximately 11,000 feet of aging 30-inch carbon steel water main with a 36-inch ductile iron pipe. Additional 6- and 8-inch lines will also be removed and replaced with 12-inch pipe to increase efficiency.

The project is part of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program to upgrade watershed infrastructure across the region.

Local perspective:

Work will begin on Malone Drive and continue north along the northbound lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, ending at Carver Drive. The project is divided into three phases:

Phase I : Malone Drive (Peachtree Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard) and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Malone Drive to Miller Drive)

Phase II : Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Miller Drive to Longview Drive)

Phase III: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Longview Drive to Carver Drive)

Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding major holidays. Officials warn residents to expect increased construction noise and traffic during work hours.

What you can do:

Residents can learn more during a public meeting on Tuesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

What's next:

Construction is scheduled to be completed by January 2028.